DAZN offers free La Liga highlights globally

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured the global rights to build an official La Liga Channel on the DAZN platform for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons, as it continues to expand its free football offering. The channel will include a range of La Liga-produced content including matchday highlights of every game and other non-live content.

The deal gives DAZN access to La Liga’s official content package, including game highlights, matchday clips, and additional editorial clips, to be distributed globally in partnership with La Liga. The content will be available on DAZN’s platform in its original formats.

DAZN is already the home of live La Liga matches in Spain as well as in key global markets including Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria, Japan, and Belgium.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “This is a fantastic moment for football fans globally. La Liga is one of the world’s most prestigious leagues, and now millions of fans across the globe will be able to enjoy the best of Spanish football for free on DAZN. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in our proposition globally and making top-tier football more accessible and delivering premium, official content to fans wherever they are. We’re proud to be working with La Liga to bring its incredible moments to the largest possible audience and building on our commitment to become the global home of football.”

Javier Tebas, President of La Liga, added: “We are pleased to broaden our partnership with DAZN to bring La Liga highlights to a global audience in a way that is innovative, wide-reaching, and fan-first. DAZN’s platform and global reach make it an ideal home for our content, and we look forward to working together to engage millions of football fans with the best of La Liga.”