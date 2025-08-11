NatureStream.tv partners with FAST Channels TV

NatureStream.tv has announced its partnership with FAST Channels TV to distribute a dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, bringing immersive cinematic nature programming to viewers around the world.

NatureStream.tv is a 24/7 relaxation channel featuring stunning, high-definition footage of the planet’s most beautiful and remote natural landscapes. With no narration or dialogue, and accompanied only by natural ambient sounds or acoustic music, NatureStream.tv offers a continuous stream of peaceful content designed to support stress relief, sleep, meditation, and relaxing background viewing. From glacial lakes and mountain peaks to coastal sunsets and forest trails, NatureStream.tv invites viewers to unwind, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a calming experience anytime, anywhere across all streaming devices.

The new FAST channel will be distributed globally via FASTChannels TV, a leading platform enabling content owners to build and monetize custom streaming channels. FASTChannels TV provides cutting-edge playout and white-label services, supporting over 80 premium content providers in reaching CTV and OTT audiences worldwide.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, shared his enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to welcome NatureStream.tv to our platform. Their beautifully crafted content fills a growing demand for wellness-focused, ambient programming that resonates across a broad audience.”

Elizabeth Carmel, CEO and founder of NatureStream.tv, added: “Partnering with FAST Channels TV allows us to bring our cinematic nature films to a wider audience, cost-effectively and at scale. Our channel is built around the idea of visual serenity—offering an antidote to the noise and distress of modern media.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in the expansion of wellness-centered streaming media. With a library of original, professionally filmed content, NatureStream.tv offers a valuable alternative to traditional television—a screen experience designed not to stimulate, but to soothe.

To learn more or tune in, visit: www.NatureStream.tv