BBC signs broadcast deal with BOXXER

BBC Sport has announced a broadcast deal with boxing promoter BOXXER that will see live, professional boxing return to Saturday night primetime television and BBC iPlayer on a free-to-air basis. Selected undercard fights, features and behind-the-scenes content will also be available across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport social channels.

Full details of the first fight night, undercard and BBC Sport presenting team will be revealed in the near future.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Bringing professional boxing back to primetime BBC television, free-to-air, and to our extensive digital platforms is an exciting moment for us and for boxing fans. Boxing is a sport that we know deeply resonates with younger audiences and this deal with BOXXER enables us to showcase the next generation of British fighters – delivering top-tier national boxing moments to all audiences, wherever and however they want it”.

Ben Shalom, Founder and CEO of BOXXER, added: “Partnering with the BBC to deliver big-time British boxing on Saturday night TV is a historic moment. We’re proud to bring the most entertaining British fighters to the biggest possible audience. This huge platform will gives our fights the exposure they deserve and helps us take the sport to huge new audiences.”