Ofcom: Pay-TV and broadband complaints rise

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints it has received about the UK’s main mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.

These figures cover the first quarter of 2025, from January to March. During this period, complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV increased and complaints about landline and mobile stayed the same.

Key findings:

, and were the most complained-about mobile providers. Customer complaints were mainly about how their complaints were handled (O2), problems with billing, pricing and charges (Three) and issues with faults, services and provisioning (iD Mobile). EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers.

Despite once again topping pay-TV complaints, a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson was upbeat in responding to the report, noting: “Six months after we drew a line in the sand and committed to improving our customer service, this data from the regulator shows real green shoots with overall complaints in the first quarter of 2025 down by 42 per cent year-on-year. Our more recent figures paint an even stronger picture, giving us confidence that our strategy of increased investment, simplification, upskilling agents and removing persistent pain points, is making a genuine and tangible difference in improving our customers’ experience with us. We’ll continue to make progress and get this right for good.”