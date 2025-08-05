Report: Global broadband subs surpassed 1.52bn in Q1
August 5, 2025
Global broadband subscribers surpassed 1.52 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 1.21 per cent growth, with South and East Asia leading the expansion, according to data from Point Topic. Broadband subscriptions declined in 22 countries, up from 14 in Q4 2024. In some of these markets consumers prefer to use mobile broadband, others are experiencing economic headwinds or are already highly saturated. Some are still in the midst of conflict (Israel, Palestine, Sudan). Globally, the growth in Q1 2025 has recovered, compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of growth, India remained at the top of the largest 20 fixed broadband markets with a 4.7 per cent quarterly growth rate.
Further key points from the data:
-
The share of FTTH/B in the total fixed broadband subscriptions increased further and stood at 72.34 per cent. Broadband connections based on other technologies saw their market shares shrink again, with an exception of satellite and fixed wireless access (FWA).
-
Year-on-year, FTTH/B connections grew by 7.5 per cent. Satellite and FWA saw an even higher annual growth (47.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent respectively). Satellite broadband growth was mainly driven by Starlink, although it was significantly slower than in Q4 2024.
-
LEO satellite broadband competition intensifies, with Amazon’s Project Kuiper preparing for launch by the end of 2025, potentially driving down costs and expanding connectivity.
-
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) adoption accelerates, notably in the US and India, driven by aggressive investments from Reliance, Bharti, T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, and reshaping market dynamics, especially in rural areas.
-
Industry consolidation is gaining momentum with potential major deals, such as Charter’s merger with Cox in the US and potential SFR’s asset carve-up among French telecom giants Orange, Bouygues, and Iliad.
-
Emerging markets, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa, represent substantial growth potential, with significant investments targeting broadband infrastructure expansion.