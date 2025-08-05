Report: Global broadband subs surpassed 1.52bn in Q1

Global broadband subscribers surpassed 1.52 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 1.21 per cent growth, with South and East Asia leading the expansion, according to data from Point Topic. Broadband subscriptions declined in 22 countries, up from 14 in Q4 2024. In some of these markets consumers prefer to use mobile broadband, others are experiencing economic headwinds or are already highly saturated. Some are still in the midst of conflict (Israel, Palestine, Sudan). Globally, the growth in Q1 2025 has recovered, compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of growth, India remained at the top of the largest 20 fixed broadband markets with a 4.7 per cent quarterly growth rate.

Further key points from the date: