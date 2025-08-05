POWERtube TV joins forces with FAST Channels TV

POWERtube TV, the streaming network built for automotive enthusiasts, has announced its newest partnership with FAST Channels TV to bring its high-octane content to a wider audience via the growing FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platform.

This partnership allows POWERtube TV to join the FAST Channels TV lineup, delivering its unique blend of racing, custom builds, car culture, outdoor off-road adventures, and podcasts to a global audience. The move represents a significant step in expanding POWERtube TV’s reach while maintaining its commitment to delivering authentic, grassroots-driven automotive content.

“This partnership is about giving gearheads and enthusiasts more ways to access the content they love,” said Brian Bossone, Founder and CEO of POWERtube TV. “FAST Channels TV shares our vision for the future of free, ad-supported streaming, and we’re excited to grow the network together.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome POWERtube TV to the FAST Channels TV family,” said Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV. “This partnership not only strengthens our sports offering but also brings a high-quality automotive channel to our growing lineup—delivering more value to our platform partners and viewers alike.”

Viewers will now be able to enjoy POWERtube TV across even more devices and platforms, as part of the FAST Channels TV ecosystem of niche, high-impact streaming networks.