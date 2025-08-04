Amphenol pays $10.5bn for CommScope’s CCS business

Amphenol Corporation has announced a definitive agreement to acquire CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business for $10.5 billion (€9.06bn) in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

The transaction expands Amphenol’s interconnect product capabilities in the IT datacom market, particularly adding fibre optic interconnect products for AI and other data centre applications, and further diversifies Amphenol’s portfolio of fibre optic and other interconnect product solutions in the communications networks and industrial markets.

CCS operates as three businesses: Data Centre Connectivity Solutions, which primarily sells fibre optic interconnect solutions to customers in the IT datacom market; Broadband Communications, which primarily sells fibre optic and other interconnect solutions to customers in the communications networks market; and Building Connectivity Solutions, which primarily sells an array of interconnect solutions integrated into existing and next-generation building technology in the industrial market.

Assuming a continuation of current economic conditions, the CCS business is expected to have sales and EBITDA margins of approximately $3.6 billion and 26 per cent in 2025, respectively. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Amphenol’s Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first full year after closing, excluding acquisition-related costs.

“We are excited by the prospect of adding the CCS business and its more than 15,000 talented employees to the Amphenol family,” commented Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. “CCS is a premier and iconic business with a wide array of innovative fibre optic and other interconnect technology and product capabilities, as well as a broad IP portfolio that is supported by the business’s robust research and development capabilities. In particular, CCS’s broad portfolio of fiber optic interconnect solutions for the rapidly growing IT datacom market, including for artificial intelligence applications, is highly complementary to Amphenol’s already strong product offerings in this market. In addition, the acquisition adds new fibre optic interconnect competencies to our offerings for the communications networks market, while also expanding our capabilities in the industrial market through CCS’s building infrastructure connectivity solutions. We look forward to expanding our support of customers in all three of these important end markets. With our acquisition earlier this year of the Andrew business from CommScope, and now the pending acquisition of CCS, we look forward to these outstanding businesses thriving within Amphenol’s unique operating model.”

Amphenol intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt, and has obtained committed financing from J.P. Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and Mizuho Bank to fund the transaction. Subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in H1 2026.