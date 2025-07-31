IAMAI names Mani Chairman of Digital Entertainment Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, as the new Chairman of the Digital Entertainment Committee. The committee will play a role in shaping the future of India’s rapidly evolving digital content ecosystem.

Mani, who is also an elected Governing Council member of IAMAI and the former Co-Chair of the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) committee, brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of technology, content, and consumer behaviour. In his current role, he leads one of India’s largest digital entertainment platforms – JioHotstar – redefining how stories are told and experienced by millions.

Mani said: India isn’t just a fast-growing content market-it’s becoming the epicentre of global digital storytelling. As consumers demand deeper authenticity, cultural relevance, and interactive formats, we have a unique opportunity to build an ecosystem that’s not only scalable but also inclusive and innovation led. With 5G, AI, and machine learning transforming how content is created and consumed, this is the moment for the Indian media industry must now move from following trends to setting them. I’m excited to contribute to this transformation and collaborate with industry leaders to build an entertainment economy that’s equitable, future-ready, and globally benchmarked.”

Joining him as Co-Chair is Deepit Purkayastha, Co-founder & CEO, Inshorts, further strengthening the committee’s leadership with a cross-sectoral blend of product, platform, and editorial expertise.

The Digital Entertainment Committee under IAMAI is a key industry body that facilitates policy dialogue, industry collaboration, and advocacy for OTT platforms, content creators, and digital-first media companies. With Kiran Mani at the helm, the committee aims to deepen engagement with stakeholders and drive forward-looking initiatives in areas such as content regulation, technology adoption, audience development, and creator monetisation.