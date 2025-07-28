Job cuts at Liberty Global
July 28, 2025
Liberty Global has reportedly offered voluntary redundancy to around 800 of its 1,900 direct employees as part of restructuring efforts. The company, which has a 50 per cent stakes in Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneZiggo, confirmed the news in a statement to Bloomberg.
“We’re reshaping our internal structure so that our operating model is positioned for future growth and long-term success,” said Liberty Global’s statement. “This isn’t about cost-cutting; it’s about being agile, competitive, and aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and markets.”
It’s expected the job losses will affect staff in London, Amsterdam and Denver.
Another cost-cutting measure will reportedly see Liberty Global, owned by John Malone, sell one of its two Dassault Falcon jets, according to the FT.