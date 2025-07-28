Job cuts at Liberty Global

Liberty Global has reportedly offered voluntary redundancy to around 800 of its 1,900 direct employees as part of restructuring efforts. The company, which has a 50 per cent stakes in Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneZiggo, confirmed the news in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We’re reshaping our internal structure so that our operating model is positioned for future growth and long-term success,” said Liberty Global’s statement. “This isn’t about cost-cutting; it’s about being agile, competitive, and aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and markets.”

It’s expected the job losses will affect staff in London, Amsterdam and Denver.

Another cost-cutting measure will reportedly see Liberty Global, owned by John Malone, sell one of its two Dassault Falcon jets, according to the FT.