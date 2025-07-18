Advanced Television

Spain: All football for €9.99 on DAZN

July 18, 2025

From David Del Valle in Madrid

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is making an aggressive assault on the Spanish pay-TV football market with the launch of its promotional Football Plan offer for €9.99 per month. DAZN’s new Football Plan will include:

  • Five La Liga matches per matchday (across 35 of the 38 matchdays)
  • One free-to-air La Liga match every matchday
  • Every match from La Liga Hypermotion, including the regular season, playoffs and promotion final
  • Full coverage of the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A
  • Original DAZN content: documentaries, interviews, features, and in-depth analysis, including exclusive footage and profiles of top players from all the leagues
  • Extended highlights of every match in both La Liga and La Liga Hypermotion.

Fans can subscribe to the annual Football Plan for the special €9.99 per month price (with a one year commitment) if they do so before August 1st – the same price as last season’s standalone La Liga Hypermotion package, which will now be discontinued. After August 1st, the annual subscription will return to its regular price of €19.99 per month (for a year).

For those who prefer more not to be tied down to a contract, DAZN also offers a monthly subscription to the Football Plan with no commitment for €29.99 per month.

Subscribers will also gain access to other major sporting events, including the Tour de France, La Vuelta a España, tennis Grand Slams like Roland Garros, and a range of multisport competitions via Eurosport channels, as well as the best of extreme sports on Red Bull TV.

