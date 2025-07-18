Spain: All football for €9.99 on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is making an aggressive assault on the Spanish pay-TV football market with the launch of its promotional Football Plan offer for €9.99 per month. DAZN’s new Football Plan will include:

Five La Liga matches per matchday (across 35 of the 38 matchdays)

One free-to-air La Liga match every matchday

Every match from La Liga Hypermotion, including the regular season, playoffs and promotion final

Full coverage of the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A

Original DAZN content: documentaries, interviews, features, and in-depth analysis, including exclusive footage and profiles of top players from all the leagues

Extended highlights of every match in both La Liga and La Liga Hypermotion.

Fans can subscribe to the annual Football Plan for the special €9.99 per month price (with a one year commitment) if they do so before August 1st – the same price as last season’s standalone La Liga Hypermotion package, which will now be discontinued. After August 1st, the annual subscription will return to its regular price of €19.99 per month (for a year).

For those who prefer more not to be tied down to a contract, DAZN also offers a monthly subscription to the Football Plan with no commitment for €29.99 per month.

Subscribers will also gain access to other major sporting events, including the Tour de France, La Vuelta a España, tennis Grand Slams like Roland Garros, and a range of multisport competitions via Eurosport channels, as well as the best of extreme sports on Red Bull TV.