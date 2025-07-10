Sport1 Medien sells Plazamedia to DMC Production

Sport1 Medien, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiary Plazamedia to DMC Production. As part of the transaction, DMC Production has acquired 100 per cent of the company’s shares. Plazamedia is a provider of content solutions for the sports and entertainment industry. The company delivers full-service offerings across all media channels – from content production and management to archiving and international distribution.

Jens Friedrichs will continue in his role as Managing Director of Plazamedia.

Robin Seckler, Co-CEO at Sport1 Medien, commented: “The collaboration with Plazamedia has been strong and successful. We are delighted to have found the ideal long-term partner in DMC Production for this transaction. We are confident that Plazamedia will be in the best possible hands and will continue its successful path under DMC Production’s ownership. At the same time, we consistently pursue the strategic repositioning of Sport1 Medien GmbH and sharpen our focus on core business areas.”

Jens Friedrichs, Managing Director of Plazamedia, said: “We are proud of what we have achieved as part of the Sport1 Medien Group and are very grateful for the trust and support over the years. Joining DMC Production opens exciting new opportunities for us to further expand our content offering and reach new audiences. We look forward to continuing our successful journey, now as part of an international media group with a strong strategic vision.”

Paul Henriksen Heitmann, CEO of DMC Production, added: “Plazamedia is an excellent strategic fit for us. With its strong track record in sports and entertainment content, Plazamedia perfectly complements our international portfolio. The acquisition enlarges our footprint in the largest TV production country in the mainland of Europe and follow the strategy of offering modern cost-effective solutions to our clients. We look forward to working with the experienced team and jointly driving innovation and growth in a dynamic media landscape. We would also like to thank Sport1 Medien GmbH for the trustful collaboration throughout the process and remaining a trusted long-term client.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.