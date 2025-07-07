MPs to quiz creative industries minister, officials

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an Evidence Session examining the Government’s new Creative Industries Sector Plan.

DCMS Minister Sir Chris Bryant will be among the witnesses at the session on July 8th. Also giving evidence will be Sir Peter Bazalgette and Baroness Vadera, co-chairs of the Creative Industries Taskforce, which was set up by the Government in December 2024 to help shape the plan. They will be joined on the first panel by Creative UK chief executive Caroline Norbury.

Following recent publication of the plan, which sets out how the Government proposes to boost growth and investment across the sector, the committee launched a survey to gather the views of people working in the creative industries. The session will be a chance for MPs to explore some of the issues and questions raised by respondents with Bryant and the taskforce co-chairs.

Subjects likely to be covered include how the plan and its aims were developed, the level of engagement with the creative industries and the balance between new and already announced policies included in the plan.

MPs could also ask about the Government’s strategy for generating inward investment and the support available for areas beyond the four frontier industries identified for targeted interventions (film and TV; music, performing and visual arts; video games; and advertising and marketing), such as fashion and publishing.

Bryant could also be asked about the latest developments on AI and copyright issues and the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on British film and high-end TV.