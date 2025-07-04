GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals live on BBC

Both GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will air live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two Northern Ireland and on the BBC Sport NI website with audiences across the UK able to watch both games live.

First up is Cork against Dublin on July 5th, followed by Kilkenny and Tipperary July 6th, with a place in the showpiece All-Ireland final waiting the winners on July 20th.

Sarah Mulkerrins presents the live coverage starting at 4.40pm on July 5th, for the Cork-Dublin game and is joined in studio by Kilkenny’s four-time All-Ireland winner Paul Murphy, Seamus Flanagan and Antrim great Neil McManus. Thomas Niblock will be joined on commentary by Jamesie O’Connor while Mark Sidebottom will be pitchside with Mark Landers.

On July 6th, Mulkerrins is back with the live coverage starting at 3.40pm alongside Murphy, Flanagan and McManus in studio. Thomas Niblock and O’Connor are back on commentary while Sidebottom is pitchside alongside Brian Hogan and Seamus Callanan.

Fans can also watch the docu-series, The Game – The Story of Hurling – which focuses on the iconic game of hurling. The four-part series, available now on BBC iPlayer, delves into the origins of the games including the myths and legends and its association with legendary Ulster figure, Cú Chulainn.