BritBox coming to Telia Norway

Telia Norway has entered into a partnership agreement with BritBox, the British streaming service owned by the BBC. This autumn, Telia’s TV customers in Norway will have access to BritBox via Telia Play.

“We are very pleased with the new partnership with BritBox,” commented Torgeir Røynstrand, head of Telia Norway’s fixed-line division for the residential market. “British TV content is in high demand here in Norway, and we hope our TV customers will appreciate having access to the BritBox streaming service.”

“Building on our strong partnership with Telia Company in Sweden, we are delighted to launch BritBox together with Telia Norway and strengthen our presence in the Norwegian market. With easy access via Telia Play, our quality British content in drama, mystery, crime and comedy will delight Telia’s customers with engaging and innovative storytelling,” added Kerry Ball, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at BritBox International.

Telia’s new agreement with BritBox is part of Telia Company’s Nordic partnership with the British streaming service.