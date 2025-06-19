WBD nets Legends Team Cup

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is partnering with the Legends Team Cup to show the new international tennis tour for iconic players of the ATP Tour.

WBD Sports will offer live and exclusive coverage of all seven tournaments taking place across a host of locations in 2025 on its streaming platforms including HBO Max and discovery+. The inaugural Legends Team Cup will kick off from August 14th-16th in Europe. Throughout the 2025 calendar, the tour will also take place across Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. A Legends Team Cup highlights show will also be shown on Eurosport across Europe, and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland following each event.

Each of the seven tournaments spans three days, with two teams competing in a series of two singles matches and one doubles match per day. The teams, who have a combined 503 ATP Tour titles across singles and doubles, are competing to lift the Björn Borg Trophy, named in honour of the tournament patron, and with a total prize pool of $12 million on offer.

The competition is made up of three teams, each headed by one of the captains: Carlos Moya, James Blake and Mark Philippoussis. Players competing on the tour include Dominic Thiem, Sam Querrey, Jo Wilfried-Tsonga, Feliciano Lopez and Diego Schwartzman. The tour also welcomes players transitioning from the ATP Tour, such as Richard Gasquet (pictured), who last month played his final professional match at Roland-Garros.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “We’re thrilled to bring the Legends Team Cup to millions of viewers across Europe. This innovative tournament brings together some of the most iconic names in tennis, which will deliver unforgettable moments for fans in some stunning locations across the globe. The fast-paced, unique format of two sets of four games in the competition makes it a unique proposition for fans to watch. Adding the Legends Team Cup demonstrates our commitment to showcasing innovative sporting formats across the world and we can’t wait to see how some of these tennis greats extend their legacy.”

Marten Hedlund, president of Legends Team Cup, added: “Partnering with Warner Bros Discovery marks a major milestone for the Legends Team Cup, as we’re now able to showcase our tour to millions of people around the world. I’ve long had the belief that there should be more opportunities for tennis players to extend their careers once they retire from the ATP Tour, and that is what we are providing with the Legends Team Cup. This is a new chapter in the history of tennis, one where legends can continue to inspire, compete and connect with fans worldwide.”