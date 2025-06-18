TNA+ adding free tier

TNA Wrestling is launching a new free tier of its TNA+ streaming service, expanding access for wrestling fans around the world.

To mark the occasion, TNA+ will livestream an episode of iMPACT! for free on June 20th, from the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh – the hometown of TNA star Elijah. In addition to high-energy in-ring action, fans can expect a special birthday celebration for Elijah.

“This is a huge moment for TNA,” said Carlos Silva, President of TNA Wrestling. “The response to our growing momentum has been incredible, and it continues to build every week. With the launch of the free tier on TNA+, we’re opening the door for everyone to watch TNA — whether you’re a longtime fan or brand new to the product. It’s never been easier to jump in and experience what makes TNA so special.”

By registering for the free tier, fans can:

Watch a curated selection of classic and current VoD content.

Stream the June 26th live episode of iMPACT! for free with the sneak peak on June 20th.

Watch top pro wrestling stars such as Matt and Jeff Hardy, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Eric Young and Knockouts such as Masha Slamovich, Tessa Blanchard and Rosemary, among others.

Fans can download the TNA+ app from various app stores, including Apple, Amazon and Android, and register at no cost to unlock free streaming access.

In addition, TNA has confirmed it will soon launch a 24/7 linear streaming channel delivering around-the-clock wrestling content. More details on the channel will be revealed in the coming weeks.