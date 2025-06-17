All3Media names Hewson VP Sales for Australia & NZ

Independent distributor, All3Media International, has appointed sales and commercial executive Micah Hewson to the newly created role of VP Sales for Australia & New Zealand, expanding its sales team to reflect the company’s continued growth and opportunities in the region. Based in Sydney, Hewson will report to Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia-Pacific and Julie Dowding, SVP Australia & New Zealand, working closely with them to identify and develop sales and commercial windows across the territories. His remit will include negotiating broadcast and digital rights deals for All3Media International’s multi-genre portfolio of finished programmes and formats, as well as optimising windowing and relicensing strategies. He will also play a central role in furthering commercial goals for the business, nurturing new and existing relationships with key players and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand.

Hewson brings more than 25 years’ experience in the television industry. He was formerly Head of Commercial Development at ITV Studios Australia, where he led commercial strategy for Australia and New Zealand, and was instrumental in the success of major franchises securing landmark commissions. Prior to this, he was Executive Producer & Development Lead at Endemol Australia (Southern Star).

Hewson commented: “This is a pivotal time in the content landscape and All3Media International has the world-class catalogue and the ambition to lead. It will be a privilege to represent such iconic IP and to work with such a dynamic team. I’m excited to help drive growth in the region, deepen local partnerships and unlock new opportunities across both established and emerging platforms.”

Duguet added: “Julie’s incredible work in ensuring both our business and our content are thriving in this vibrant region, so we knew the time was right to expand the team as we continue on this upward trajectory. Micah’s well-established relationships with broadcasters, buyers and decision-makers, as well as his impressive understanding of not just the industry but also how to captivate viewers, will be a huge asset and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”