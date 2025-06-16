Report: Netflix the preferred streamer for Spaniards

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform in Spain, ranking significantly higher than its rivals.

The latest CNMC Panel de Hogares (‘Household Panel’) report reveals that, when asked: “Which SVoD platform do you use the most?” most respondents answered Netflix (44.1 per cent), followed by Prime Video in second (21.4 per cent) and Movistar Plus+ third (16.7 per cent). There is then a sizable gap landing Disney+ in fourth (6.2 per cent), followed by HBO Max (5.3 per cent) and other options.

The survey included 5,402 households and 9,139 individuals.

The CNMC report also highlighted the growing penetration of VoD consumption in the country, with around 63.3 per cent of Spanish households having access to at least one streaming platform versus 49.6 per cent four years ago. Out of the total, 25.4 per cent claimed to use more than one streaming platform, 16.8 per cent use three platforms, and 21.1 per cent use four or more.

In terms of age, younger viewers (10-24 years) favour social video platforms, such as YouTube or TikTok, as well as VoD services; whereas people over 50 prefer FTA DTT TV, and people aged between 25 and 49 years equally watching VoD services and FTA DTT.