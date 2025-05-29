BBC Studios acquires Mothership TV

BBC Studios Productions has taken full ownership of Mothership TV. The unscripted indie prodco will now become part of BBC Studios’ newly announced Unscripted Productions, led by Kate Ward.

The deal marks the corporation’s main commercial arm taking full ownership of its second unscripted indie following the acquisition of Voltage TV in 2022.

Mothership TV, which BBC Studios already held 1 25 per cent stake in, was Kelly Webb-Lamb, former deputy director of programmes at Channel, in 2022 to create unscripted formats of scale. It is currently producing Secret Genius for Channel 4, whilst credits include Around the World in 80 Weighs (pictured) and Sandi’s Great British Woodland Restoration.

Webb-Lamb commented: “What matters most to me is being able to make great telly with great people, and I’ve really enjoyed and valued Mothership’s relationship with BBC Studios over the past three years. I’m looking forward to deepening this relationship going forward.”

Ward added: “As demand for unscripted formats continues to grow both in the UK and around the world, we are thrilled to be strengthening our successful partnership with Kelly and Mothership and look forward to a very exciting future.”