Italy: Widespread pay-TV piracy fines

Over 2,282 individuals in 80 Italian provinces have been identified and fined for illegal IPTV streaming of copyrighted content, particularly football.

This follows a memorandum of understanding between the Italian Communications Regulatory Authority (AgCom) and the Guardia di Finanza (Financial Police).

The fines, issued between March and April 2025, range from €154 to €1,032, based on a law that addresses copyright infringement administratively rather than criminally.

While 96 per cent of the identified users have been notified, ongoing investigations involve additional individuals, including some residing abroad. Separate criminal proceedings are also underway in Rome.

The operation focused on users who paid for access to pirated content, including sporting events. Authorities emphasised the ability to track online activity and payments, even retroactively. The Guardia di Finanza is also investigating the infrastructure and financial networks behind these illegal operations.

AgCom Commissioner, Massimiliano Capitanio, highlighted the success of the operation in identifying users despite anonymity measures. He called illegal content consumption a “cultural cancer” and stressed the need for continued enforcement.

Serie A CEO, Luigi De Siervo (pictured), praised the effort, highlighting the ability to track illegal viewers and the potential for increased fines up to €5,000 for repeat offenders.

Sky Italia CEO, Andrea Duilio, also commended the action against piracy, pointing out its negative impact on the industry and its workforce.

This action follows a new law granting AgCom greater power to combat piracy, alongside efforts by Serie A, rights holders, the Guardia di Finanza, and prosecutors. The law allows the regulator to order ISPs to block pirate sites within 30 minutes of notification, holding the providers accountable for swift action.