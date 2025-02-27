Squid Game, Carry-On top Netflix H2 2024 Engagement Report

Netflix has released its latest Engagement Report sharing what subscribers watched on the streaming platform from July to December 2024. As announced in January, moving forward, Netflix will publish its bi-annual reports alongside its Q2 and Q4 earnings results.

Introducing the report, Netflix said: “Engagement (i.e. time spent) is our best proxy for member joy. When we delight our members with shows, movies and games they love, we can drive more engagement, revenue and profit. Because when people watch more, they stick around longer (retention), recommend Netflix more often (acquisition) and place a higher value on our service. It’s why we’re leading the industry on viewing transparency, including our Top 10 Weekly and Most Popular lists. The bi-annual Engagement Report covers ~99 per cent of all video watch time on Netflix. The simplest way to measure engagement is by views (total hours viewed divided by runtime) as it’s a metric all streamers can replicate and highly correlates to completers on Netflix.”

“Success for a show or film on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes. We have breakout hits with huge audiences and popular shows with smaller ones. But no single title — not even our most popular — accounts for more than 1 per cent of total viewing on Netflix. For example, Squid Game Season 2, which had the most hours viewed in this report, accounted for only 0.7 per cent of viewing. It’s why we invest in a wide variety of quality shows and films and why we need to make them great, so that every time a member comes to Netflix they press play and stay,” added Netflix.

Key insights from the second half of 2024 include:

Members watched over 94 billion hours on Netflix in the second half of last year, a 5 per cent increase year over year.

Despite premiering only six days before the end of 2024, Squid Game Season 2 dominated the second half as the platform’s most-viewed series with 87 million views.

Animated films continue to drive high engagement: 10 of the top 25 films in the second half of the year were animated including Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (67 million) , Trolls Band Together (61 million) , That Christmas (60 million) , Sing (58 million) and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (56 million).

True crime remains a popular genre and brought in audiences for The Menendez Brothers (39 million), American Murder: Laci Peterson (37 million), Worst Ex Ever (26 million), Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (25 million) and The Lost Children (22 million).

Nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix came from non-English shows and films , with Norway’s La Palma (52 million) and Mexico’s The Accident (41 million) among the most-watched series in the second half of 2024. Netflix also saw breakouts such as Family Pack (41 million) from France, The Empress Season 2 (19 million) from Germany, Senna (15 million) from Brazil and One Hundred Years of Solitude (9 million) from Colombia.

The South Korean, Japanese and Indian slates also had strong viewing: Japan: Tokyo Swindlers (12 million), Drawing Closer (8 million), Jujutsu Kaisen (8 million) South Korea: Officer Black Belt (40 million), Mission: Cross (23 million), Love Next Door (20 million), Culinary Class Wars (17 million) India: Maharaja (25 million), Do Patti (20 million), IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (12 million)



The most-watched series and movies from the report: