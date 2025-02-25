World One TV partners with FAST Channels TV

World One TV, the creative force behind the WorldOneTV.com subscription streaming service), has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide.

World One TV is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering a curated selection of the finest films, documentaries and series that celebrate diverse voices, cultural storytelling, and authentic entertainment.For more details and where to watch, visit World One TV.

FAST Channels TV enables over 90 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to welcome World One TV to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Sean Reid, Co-founder and President of World One TV, echoed the excitement, saying, “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life at a competitive cost. With our remarkable catalog of entertainment content provided by our partners at World One TV, World One TV is set to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The partnership between World One TV and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering meaningful and uplifting content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging experience with World One TV.

Keep an eye out for World One TV on FAST Channels TV, the ultimate destination for all things entertainment, culture, and storytelling, diverse voices, compelling narratives, and must-watch content come together.