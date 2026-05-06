DAZN, DFL score legal victory against DACH pirate streamer

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, and the DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga), have announced a legal victory in their fight against content theft, following a court decision granting a blocking injunction against livetv.sx, the largest illegal sports piracy website in Germany.

Active for more than 13 years, livetv.sx is estimated to have accounted for a significant majority of illegal sports streaming across the DACH region. Despite its scale and sophisticated efforts to evade enforcement, the site will now be subject to blocking measures. Further legal steps against related mirror domains are also currently being assessed.

The case was pursued through CUII, Germany’s clearing body for internet piracy, with DAZN and the DFL jointly contributing to the proceedings, including the provision of data and analysis to support the legal action.

Ed McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of DAZN Group, commented: “This court decision is a turning point in the fight against content theft in Germany. Livetv.sx has operated at scale for more than a decade, undermining rights holders and the wider sports ecosystem. By working through CUII and collaborating with partners such as the DFL, DAZN is demonstrating that coordinated enforcement can deliver meaningful results. This ruling protects the value of sport and creates a fairer, more sustainable market.”

Steffen Merkel, CEO of the DFL, added: “This decision is of great significance for the protection of rights, an area in which the Bundesliga has invested heavily and implemented comprehensive measures for many years. Consequently, we can now take more effective action than ever before against illegal streaming networks, in collaboration with international organisations such as CUII, law enforcement authorities, and our partners. We thank all parties involved for their close cooperation and determined action in this case.”

DAZN and the DFL noted that they will continue to invest in legal, technical, and industry‑led measures to combat piracy across the markets in which it operates, as part of its commitment to safeguard sports content for all legitimate parties in the sports ecosystem.