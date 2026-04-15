Study: Public media boosts private news in Lithuania

A study commissioned by the EBU, and carried out by Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates (O&O), shows that when Lithuanians use their public broadcaster, LRT, more, they also use private news websites more.

Looking at four years of audience data (2022–2026), the study finds consistent positive links across all key metrics. For instance, a 1 per cent increase in LRT page views is linked to a +0.7 per cent increase in commercial page views. In other terms, when people use public service news more, they don’t switch away from private media. They consume more news overall, including from commercial publishers.

“From a competition perspective, the evidence shows no substitution effect between public service media and commercial news. On the contrary, the data points to a complementary relationship, where increased engagement with public service content is associated with higher usage of private news services,” commented Alexandre Fall, Head of Competition and State Aid at the EBU.

Why this matters now in Lithuania

The study comes as Lithuania debates new legislation that could reduce LRT’s funding and limit its independence. Notably the government will debate on April 16th changes that could make it easier to dismiss the Director General, introducing intrusive oversight of editorial activities and a significantly expanded governance structure.

Some have argued that public media puts pressure on private companies. This new evidence shows the opposite: LRT helps grow the overall news audience, benefiting commercial publishers alongside public media.

“If you weaken public media to ‘protect’ the market, you risk damaging the very ecosystem you are trying to defend,” Fall added.

Confirmed across Europe

This Lithuanian study follows earlier independent research across Europe, which reached the same conclusion: public media and private media grow together.

Because media markets are national, country-specific evidence is key. The fact that Lithuania shows the same results as the wider European study makes the findings especially strong.

Refocusing the competition debate

From a competition and State aid perspective, the implications are clear. Where no crowding out is demonstrated, restrictions on public service media cannot be justified as a necessary measure to protect competition.

Instead, the study reinforces a broader point: the main challenges facing commercial publishers stem from structural factors (e.g. declining advertising revenues, the growing role of global platforms, and changing consumer behaviour) rather than from public service media activity.

In that light, ongoing complaints at EU level alleging that public funding of broadcasters such as LRT distorts competition appear increasingly difficult to sustain.

At a time when media systems are under pressure, the evidence points in one direction: strong, independent public service media supports a healthier, more competitive and more pluralistic news ecosystem for everyone.