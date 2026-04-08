BBC Player launching in-flight platform

BBC Studios has unveiled a version of its BBC Player streaming platform specifically designed for the aviation industry. Developed with Panasonic Avionics for in-flight entertainment seatback systems, this service will launch later this year.

BBC Player will bring passengers a constantly updated library of BBC Studios’ factual, entertainment, documentaries, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and children’s content. Titles such as Blue Planet III will be available on BBC Player soon after they are broadcast in the UK.

Available across Panasonic’s in-flight entertainment systems, BBC Player aims to give passengers a familiar streaming experience at 35,000 feet as they have in the comfort of their home. Travellers can search through an array of content from recognisable iconic BBC Studios brands including BBC Earth, BBC News, BritBox, BBC Kids and CBeebies.

Zina Neophytou, SVP Out of Home and BBC Commercial News at BBC Studios, commented: “Launching BBC Player with Panasonic later this year will be transformative for the inflight entertainment industry. BBC Studios continues to drive innovation and is the first studio to bring air travellers a state-of-the-art, fully rights cleared streaming platform, whenever and wherever they fly. Passengers will enjoy a continuously evolving library of the best stories from the BBC, enhancing their inflight experience with a service they will instantly recognise, trust and love.”

Andy Masson, Senior Vice President, Panasonic Avionics, added: “For years our industry has talked about services like streaming and OTT, but, until now, there has not been a robust, reliable and true solution to deliver these kinds of services to aircraft. By delivering the world’s first fully rights-cleared streaming platform developed for airlines, Panasonic Avionics and BBC Studios are significantly enhancing the onboard entertainment experience by delivering timely, relevant, and exciting content that passengers demand.”