Happydemics launches In-Flight Mode

Happydemics, the brand lift and ad measurement company, has announced the launch of In-Flight Mode which places brand outcome measurement directly into live campaigns.

Traditionally, brand performance data is delivered post-campaign, giving teams the opportunity to refine and optimise future communication waves. In-flight measurement builds on this, allowing for greater agility and real-time optimisation of a campaign while it is still running.

In-Flight Mode moves brand lift measurement inside the campaign itself. Advertisers can now observe brand performance trends in real time, allowing teams to adjust creative, targeting and media mix while campaigns are still active. The new mode complements Happydemic’s existing post-campaign measurement offering and introduces a new operational approach within the platform. Marketers can now act on brand insights as they emerge, ensuring campaigns stay on course and budgets deliver stronger outcomes

Tarek Ouagguini, CEO of Happydemics, commented: “Media buying cycles are accelerating: a campaign can become obsolete within hours. In-Flight gives brands and their partners the data to act while it still matters. Every signal captured in real time becomes a decision: cut what’s not performing, amplify what works, and maximise the return on every euro spent.”

The capability also provides advertisers with multi-scale benchmarks across creatives, channels, markets and strategies, alongside visibility into more than 20 brand KPIs. Helping teams identify emerging trends early and make data-driven adjustments in context.

With brand metrics now connected directly to live campaign exposure, marketers can refine media strategies mid-flight rather than analysing performance after the journey has already ended, explained Happydemics.