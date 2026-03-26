Deltatre appoints Watson as CEO

Deltatre, a provider of streaming, digital, data and graphics solutions for the sports and media industries, has announced that CEO Andrea Marini will step down after five years in the role and more than 15 years with the company. He will transition to Deputy Chairman of the Group, continuing to support Deltatre’s long-term strategy and client relationships.

Following a search process led by Marini and majority shareholder Bain Capital, the company has appointed Marc Watson as CEO and Kashmir Sohi as Chief Financial Officer.

Watson brings extensive experience across the media and entertainment, telecom, sport, and technology sectors. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer, TV Group at BT, where he led the launch of the YouView television platform and BT Sport, now rebranded as TNT Sports. He then went on to become Co-founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Group, and most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at DAZN Group, where he led global commercial strategy and oversaw a multi-billion-pound content investment programme.

Sohi brings more than two decades of international leadership experience across private equity-backed, venture-funded, and listed businesses. He most recently served as CFO and Board Director of PEI Group.

“It has been an extraordinary journey so far with Deltatre,” said Marini. “Following the successful acquisition of Endeavor Streaming, this is the right moment to welcome a new CEO. I look forward to supporting Marc, Kashmir, and the wider team.”

“With the recent acquisition of Endeavor Streaming, and a breadth of products, technology, and experience built over four decades, the company is strongly positioned,” added Watson. “I’ve known Deltatre and so many of the great people here for years, and I am excited to be leading the business through the next phase of its growth.”