BBC Radio, BBC Sounds to cover DAZN boxing bouts

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will provide boxing fans with coverage of three hihg-profile fights through a new audio rights deal with DAZN.

On March 28th, BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast the fight between Great Britain’s Moses Itauma and the American Jermaine Franklin, live from Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Regarded as one of the biggest rising stars in the heavyweight division, Itauma enters the contest as a potential world champion-in-waiting, while Franklin brings significant pedigree and experience.

The clash between Great Britain’s Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from The O2 Arena in London on April 4th. The veteran heavyweights will both be contesting their 50th professional bouts. With Chisora aiming to bow out of boxing with his biggest ever win and Wilder determined to continue his path to become a two-time world champion, it makes for a high-stakes encounter.

Then on May 9th, BBC Radio 5 Live will air Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois in an all-British fight for the Heavyweight championship of the world, also live from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Wardley will be making his first defence of the WBO (World Boxing Organisation) title he inherited after it was vacated by Oleksandr Usyk. Standing in his way is former world champion Dubois, who is seeking to cement his place among boxing’s elite heavyweights.

Fans will be able to hear the main events live on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds and audiences can also follow the fights on the BBC Sport website and app, where video highlights will be available after each fight. Steve Bunce will present regular 5 Live Boxing podcasts on BBC Sounds, with in-depth analysis and some of the biggest names in Boxing.

Richard Maddock, Head of BBC Radio 5 Live & 5 Sports Extra, commented: “Having three epic fight nights is really something to look forward to and we will be there to bring the action direct to boxing fans across the UK. Listeners can expect world-class commentary and in-depth previews and analysis throughout the week on 5 Live and BBC Sounds in the build-up.”