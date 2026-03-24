True American partners with FAST Channels TV to launch TrueTVplus

TrueAmericanBusiness.com, LLC has partnered with FAST Channels TV to launch TrueTVplus, a next-generation Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platform featuring sports programming, classic films and television series, and independent content from more than 100 niche media partners.

Powered by the white-label streaming infrastructure of FAST Channels TV, TrueTVplus combines FAST linear channels, AVOD (ad-supported video on demand), and multi-device streaming apps to create a scalable ecosystem for both audiences and content creators.

Since launch, TrueTVplus has experienced rapid growth, successfully launching 14 FAST linear channels and securing distribution across more than 40 streaming platforms, generating strong growth in advertising-supported streaming revenue.

The platform was designed to aggregate diverse programming while providing independent creators and niche content brands with greater access to streaming distribution.

TrueTVplus offers viewers a curated mix of programming including:

• sports highlights and athlete-driven storytelling

• classic films and television series

• independent feature films and documentaries

• niche entertainment channels

• lifestyle and cultural programming

By combining traditional linear streaming with on-demand viewing, the platform provides audiences with a dynamic content discovery experience.

To power the platform, TrueAmerican partnered with FAST Channels TV to provide a fully managed FAST streaming infrastructure, including:

• white-label streaming platform and apps

• FAST channel creation and playout

• programmatic advertising monetization

• content ingestion and distribution

• ongoing platform management and support

This partnership allows TrueAmerican to focus on expanding content partnerships and audience growth while FAST Channels TV manages the underlying technology and operations.

Donald Shafer, Co-Founder of TrueTVplus, commented: “TrueTVplus is focused on helping content owners thrive in the FAST market. By providing the tools and distribution they need, we’re making it easier for creators to launch channels, reach audiences, and generate meaningful revenue.”

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, added: “TrueTVplus demonstrates how FAST streaming can unlock new distribution opportunities for independent creators and niche content partners. By combining a strong partner network with scalable streaming infrastructure, the platform is positioned for significant growth.”

You can view the case study and further details by clicking here.