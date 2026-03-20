Cellnex UK appoints Cray as MD

Cellnex, the European operator of telco infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Steve Cray as Managing Director of Cellnex UK, effective immediately. Cray steps into the role following the appointment of Gianluca Landolina to a new position within the Cellnex Telecom as CEO of Vertical Solutions.

Cray commented: “It is an honour to take on the role of Managing Director at such a significant moment for UK infrastructure. Since joining Cellnex UK, one of the things that has impressed me most is the knowledge, expertise and professionalism of our teams, and our collective determination to deliver a truly customer-centric culture. That commitment is reflected in the outstanding improvement in customer satisfaction we have seen across our UK operations. The UK’s AI ambitions are real and achievable, and I look forward to working with our teams, our customers, and the wider industry to ensure the UK leads in connectivity.”

Landolina said: “I am delighted to congratulate Steve on his appointment as Managing Director of Cellnex UK. This reflects our commitment to strong leadership and ongoing excellence. The UK is at an infrastructure crossroads, and under Steve’s stewardship, I am confident that Cellnex UK will continue to play a leading role in shaping the connectivity that the UK’s future economy demands.”

Nuno Carvalhosa, CEO, Northern Europe, commented: “Steve’s appointment as Managing Director reflects the strength of leadership we have across the whole of Cellnex. Steve has already demonstrated his commitment to delivering for our customers and colleagues, and I look forward to working closely with him as we drive forward our ambitions for the UK. This appointment, alongside the wider organisational changes taking place across Cellnex, positions us well to accelerate our focus on organic growth and deliver on our strategic priorities across the region.”

Cray’s appointment forms part of a broader organisational evolution across Cellnex. As part of this transformation, Cellnex has established Vertical Solutions as a new Business Unit, designed to accelerate organic growth across strategically selected sectors including venues, cities, transportation, and energy.