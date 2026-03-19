SWISSto12 expands assembly facilities

SWISSto12 – a manufacturer of advanced satellite and payload systems – has announced the inauguration of a purpose-built assembly facility in Renens, Switzerland, to support the industrial-scale production of its HummingSat geostationary satellite platform.

HummingSat is SWISSto12’s new class of small geostationary satellite, empowering nations and operators to deploy resilient communications with greater autonomy and at a fraction of the size, cost, and delivery time of legacy platforms.

“As Switzerland’s first end-to-end, domestic manufacturing hub for next-generation small GEO satellites, the dedicated cleanroom unlocks a new level of manufacturing agility, catering to customers requiring rapid and reliable deployment,” said SWISSto12

The announcement follows SWISSto12’s recent €73 million investment from the European Space Agency, highlighting industry confidence in HummingSat’s market readiness and the company’s capability in providing advanced satellite systems to a global market.