Canal+, PFF eye Viaplay takeover bid

Shares in Viaplay Group, the Nordic streaming service, jumped by over 2 per cent following a Bloomberg report suggesting that its largest shareholders, Canal+ and PPF Group, are plotting a joint bid for the company, before giving up part of the gains.

The stock rose following the report that Canal+ and PPF, which together control around 59 per cent of Viaplay, are exploring a potential offer to acquire the remaining shares.

No formal proposal has been announced and the discussions are at an early stage, noted the report.

Canal+ and PPF became Viaplay’s largest shareholders following a restructuring in 2024, as the company sought to stabilise its finances after a period of heavy losses.