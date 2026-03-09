UKTV expands partnership with Samsung

UKTV has agreed a partnership deal with Samsung that makes UKTV’s linear channels available to internet-only Samsung TV viewers in the UK for the first time, and continues to ensure U content is easily accessible to Samsung TV customers.

The deal secures a dedicated rail on the Samsung home screen for U content. It also means Samsung TV owners in the UK will be able to access UKTV’s free linear channels on Samsung TVs via the internet without the need for other connections, such as an aerial, for the first time. Later this year U&Drama, U&Dave, U&Yesterday, U&W and U&eden will all be delivered to Samsung TV viewers via a deep link from Samsung’s Universal Guide into the U app.

Coverage spans millions of Samsung TVs, with additional features within Samsung’s ‘Live’ tab of the user interface and Universal Guide to ensure UKTV’s channels and on0demand content remain front and centre for IP-only audiences.

Jonathan Newman, General Manager, Commercial, UKTV and BBC Studios UK/Ireland, commented: “This new deal builds on our already fruitful and wide-ranging partnership with Samsung. It will make the U app even more accessible to Samsung’s customers and ensure UKTV’s rich mix of content remains highly visible across VoD and linear.”

Dan Harvie, VP of Home Entertainment and Appliances at Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “UKTV is a key part of the vast range of entertainment that is included within a Samsung TV. We are always aiming to help our customers enjoy the very best possible entertainment experience and with UKTV we are delivering access to a whole host of different broadcast content. As the world’s number one TV brand for 20 consecutive years, Samsung is committed to delivering innovation that enhances every aspect of the viewing experience. This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to providing our customers with the ultimate entertainment ecosystem, including the rich content offerings of UKTV to the likes of Samsung TV Plus and our built-in broadcast app access.”

This deal is one of several ways UKTV partners with Samsung, including collaborations on Connected TV, FAST channels and advertising to drive reach and engagement across its portfolio.