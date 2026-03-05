Sony divests Whisper stake

The Whisper Group, a global production company, has announced that Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is divesting its 30 per cent shareholding, after a sustained five-year period of growth and delivery, culminating in record revenues and profits for Whisper in 2025.

Whisper will return to private ownership, using external finance to deliver its strategy, create an employee equity scheme, and allow the management team – led by CEO and Founder, Sunil Patel – to drive new growth and market expansion.

SPT sells its 30 per cent stake in Whisper having helped establish it as a global, multi-genre production businesses, which has seen growth across revenue, profits and value, and is leaving “with a significant return on their original investment”, said Whisper.

Whisper will continue to work with SPT through strategic partnerships to help deliver ntertainment products including Wheel of Fortune, as well as a range of sports and media projects.

This development represents the latest phase in Whisper’s 15-year growth story. Founded in 2010 by Patel, Jake Humphrey and David Coulthard, before Channel 4’s Growth Fund helped accelerate sport and branded content growth in 2015. SPT came on board in 2020 as Channel 4 exited after realising a significant return. With SPT, Whisper’s revenue grew from circa £20 million to circa £100 million and the company established Whisper North and Whisper Cymru to help drive their multi-genre vision and international market expansion.

Patel commented: “Five years ago, Whisper set off on a journey to become a multi-genre production company. That has been absolutely delivered – creatively, commercially and culturally – with revenue up nearly 500 per cent. It would not have been possible without our bold vision and partnership with Sony, which helped elevate Whisper to a truly global force, so huge thanks to Wayne and the wider Sony team. It was that collaboration, alongside our valued partners, that has helped us create a scalable business telling ambitious stories that entertain and impact the world. All delivered by our industry-leading team. The next chapter of Whisper’s story is already underway, and that will continue to place our people at the heart by ensuring they share in future growth alongside shareholders. The platform is set, as is the team. Now it’s time to go make it happen once again.”

Wayne Garvie, President, International Production, SPT, added: “Dynamic, collaborative, innovative, over the last decade, Whisper has become one of the leading global production companies in their field. We have had a brilliant partnership for five years, from Wheel of Fortune to Wimbledon, so many great moments and I’m sure that the many parts of the wider Sony family will continue to find ways of working with The Whisper Group, as we will in International production. For now, it’s good luck to Sunil and the team as they take this next step on their marvellous journey”