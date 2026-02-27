Allan to exit Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced that Jonathan Allan, interim CEO, is departing the organisation. During his time at Channel 4 Allan, who joined the organisation in 2011, has held the offices of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He has been interim CEO since summer 2025 – the ninth Chief Executive in its 44-year history – and will depart ahead of new CEO Priya Dogra joining Channel 4 in March.

From 2020 to 2025, Allan served as Chief Operating Officer, where he played a pivotal role in steering the organisation through the Covid crisis and marshalling Channel 4’s successful response to the proposed privatisation of the broadcaster. During this period, he helped lead the launch of two transformative strategic plans – Future4 and Fast Forward.

Before joining Channel 4, Allan was Managing Director of OMD UK, while he currently holds several industry roles including Vice Chair of the Advertising Association, ASA Industry Advisory Panel Member, and Non-Executive Director of Surfing England.

Allan commented: “After many wonderful years at Channel 4 being the Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive – the time is now right for me to go and do something new and different. Channel 4 is a very special broadcaster, an iconic brand and a brilliant place to work, and it’s been an absolute honour and pleasure to work with the teams here. I wish the organisation all the best and will always be cheering it on.”

Geoff Cooper, Chairman, Channel 4, added: “On behalf of the Board, and everyone across the channel, I want to thank Jonathan for all that he has done for Channel 4, and particularly the last eight months as he stepped into the role as Interim CEO. He was instrumental in the launch of our two transformative strategic plans, Future4 and Fast Forward, which have resulted in Channel 4 leading the way in terms of digital audiences and revenues. His leadership has guided us forward, particularly as we navigated challenging market conditions in the latter part of last year. We all wish Jonathan all the very best for the future.”