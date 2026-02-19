DAZN extends Matchroom Boxing deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a new five-year extension to its deal with Matchroom Boxing in the UK and the US.

DAZN will continue to deliver a non-stop calendar of boxing events supported by year-round original content to take fans inside the stories, camps and rivalries. Together, DAZN and Matchroom Boxing say they will continue to drive boxing’s evolution and deliver a premium experience to fans around the world.

With more than 30 Matchroom Boxing fight nights to be available on DAZN per year, boxing fans can already look forward to watching an all-Mexican unification bout at super featherweight on February 28th, as IBF titlist Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (29-1) collides with WBO king Emanuel Navarrete (39-2) in a showdown between two renowned knockout artists.

Also announced is a new partnership between DAZN’s Foxtel Group and Matchroom Boxing in Australia. This agreement will see seven major Matchroom Boxing events broadcast on Kayo Sports and Foxtel in 2026, bringing top-tier global boxing to Australian audiences. Following DAZN’s acquisition of Foxtel Group in 2025, the company has continued to expand its portfolio of sports content on its Kayo Sports streaming and Foxtel subscription TV platforms.

Matchroom Boxing’s roster features the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Unified Light Heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, the newly crowned world champions in Dalton Smith, Lewis Crocker, Conor Ben, Josh Kelly, Ben Whittaker and more. On the US roster, the likes of Sugar Nunez and Diego Pacheco bring global star potential alomgside female fighters Sandy Ryan, Elif Turhan, Skye Nicolson and Molly McCann, and emerging Pat Brown, Leo Atang, Omari Jones, Teremoana Teremoana, Georgio Visioli, George Liddard and Tiah Mai Ayton.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “Our new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing builds on the success of our longstanding partnership and reaffirms DAZN as the global home of boxing. Matchroom Boxing trusts DAZN to deliver the best experiences for the biggest fights for boxing fans everywhere. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, added: “DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing. Their global platform, investment, passion and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for Matchroom Boxing’s fighters and events. This new, five-year deal in two of the world’s most important boxing markets reinforces our belief and trust in DAZN, and the scale of what we can achieve together.”