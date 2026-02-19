5G Americas to dissolve

5G Americas has announced that its Board of Governors has approved a plan to formally dissolve the organisation and wind down operations, with an expected closure date of February 27th.

Since its founding, 5G Americas has served as the trusted voice of the wireless industry across the Americas, fostering collaboration among leading operators and vendors while advancing the development and adoption of 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, 5G-Advanced, and the evolution toward 6G. The organization has played a central role in educating policymakers, analysts, media, and the broader ecosystem on the transformative power of mobile wireless technologies.

Over the past decade, 5G Americas has contributed technical leadership, published influential white papers, hosted industry-leading forums, and supported the continued growth of the wireless ecosystem throughout the Western Hemisphere. As the industry landscape evolves, the Board determined that this is the appropriate time to conclude the association’s work, reflecting the continued evolution of the wireless cellular industry.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve as President of 5G Americas and to work alongside some of the most dedicated leaders in our industry,” said Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas. “Together, we have helped shape the narrative around 5G and laid important groundwork for 5G-Advanced and 6G. I am deeply proud of the impact this organisation has had in advancing innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership across North America and beyond.