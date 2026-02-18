Total Kombat returning to ITVX

Total Kombat – the underground combat sport co-created by British UFC standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page – returns to ITVX on February 28th for Total Kombat 3.

Part of a new ITV deal, which includes four live events on ITVX, with highlights on ITV4, the fight event debuted on ITVX and ITV4 in September 2025 and received positive reviews from fans and pundits alike.

Explosive encounters are expected at Total Kombat 3, with the card featuring top-level fighters including Dee Begley, SBG Dublin teammate of MMA galactico Conor McGregor, Ben Fillingham – training partner of UFC’s Lone’er Kavanagh and Nathaniel Wood – and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Cameron Booth.

Highlights from the previous Total Kombat event on ITVX – which drew 2025’s largest television audience for a UK martial arts promotion – have racked up tens of millions of views across social media.

The Total Kombat rules – designed by Page himself – prohibit wrestling and ground fighting, allowing elite kickboxers and Olympic-level karateka and Taekwondo fighters to deliver the highlight-reel moments which have defined Page’s own fighting career.

Total Kombat CEO Lee Matthews said, “We knew we had a great product but even so, we were blown away by the response to our ITVX debut. We’ve built something really special here, some of these fighters are going to become legendary. Tickets sold out a month ago.”

Page commented: “When I was coming up, I dreamed of a platform like Total Kombat, somewhere I could show my skills on national television. I love MMA but there’s something special about an all-striking ruleset which really lets these guys show what they can do. September was an amazing debut on ITVX, the feedback has been phenomenal, and February 28th is going to be another level again.”

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, added: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Total Kombat and commit to bringing the very best athletes in underground combat sports to a free-to-air audience across the UK. This is a massive win for the fans and we look forward to seeing all the action unfold at Total Kombat 3 on ITV.”