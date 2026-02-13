Data: Radio reaches 9 out of 10 people weekly

Global data released to mark World Radio Day 2026 [February 13th] by the World Radio Alliance and egta, the international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses, reveals that radio reaches nine out of 10 people weekly, and commands the highest trust of any medium.

“Today is World Radio Day and we celebrate Radio’s extraordinary power to reach across distance and differences to unite and inspire, linking people through news, music, conversation, and community. In every language and in every place, radio captures attention, stirs emotion, and creates moments that matter. Radio connects us -wherever we are, one listener at a time,” said Caroline Gianias, President Radio Connects (Canada); President of the WRA.

“In a world where we are confronted with an immeasurable volume of content, attention and connection have become scarce resources.Radio combines mass reach with emotional resonance in a medium people trust. This unique ability to capture attention, create connection, and generate emotion is what makes radio such a powerful driver of brand impact,” added Thierry Mars, Radio Director, egta.