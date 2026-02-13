Data: Radio reaches 9 out of 10 people weekly
February 13, 2026
Global data released to mark World Radio Day 2026 [February 13th] by the World Radio Alliance and egta, the international trade body of multiplatform TV and audio businesses, reveals that radio reaches nine out of 10 people weekly, and commands the highest trust of any medium.
The data shows the following findings:
- Radio reaches more people than any other audio format; with a weekly reach of 90 per cent in Ireland, 89 per cent in France, 87 per cent in the Netherlands, and 86 per cent in the UK, Belgium and Italy, radio keeps audiences connected through trusted voices and shared experiences, building communities and relationships that create the foundation for meaningful brand engagement.
- 68 per cent of Europeans consider radio the most trusted medium, whilst eight in 10 US citizens call it trustworthy and 59 per cent of Australians rely on radio as their trusted news source. This deep trust creates lasting connections between listeners, broadcasters, and brands.
- Radio is a mood booster: 70 per cent of listeners tune in to relax or lift their spirits, making radio an essential part of daily emotional wellbeing.
- Radio advertising generates 12 per cent higher emotional response than TV, creating feel-good brand associations that resonate long after the ad ends.
- Sound is a powerful influencer whether audiences are paying active attention or not. Actively listened-to radio ads achieve 78 per cent brand recall, whilst even background listening during highly distracted moments still delivers 30 per cent recall. Whether listeners are fully focused or multitasking, radio’s unique power ensures messages break through and stick.
“Today is World Radio Day and we celebrate Radio’s extraordinary power to reach across distance and differences to unite and inspire, linking people through news, music, conversation, and community. In every language and in every place, radio captures attention, stirs emotion, and creates moments that matter. Radio connects us -wherever we are, one listener at a time,” said Caroline Gianias, President Radio Connects (Canada); President of the WRA.
“In a world where we are confronted with an immeasurable volume of content, attention and connection have become scarce resources.Radio combines mass reach with emotional resonance in a medium people trust. This unique ability to capture attention, create connection, and generate emotion is what makes radio such a powerful driver of brand impact,” added Thierry Mars, Radio Director, egta.