Cineverse acquires IndiCue

Cineverse has announced the acquisition of IndiCue, an advertising technology company, in a deal worth up to $40 million (€33.7m).

The acquisition integrates IndiCue’s advertising and monetisation capabilities directly into Cineverse’s Matchpoint platform, enabling Cineverse to operate a unified system spanning content preparation, distribution, monetisation, reporting, and real-time performance optimisation across FAST, AVoD, Connected TV (CTV), and all ad-supported streaming environments.

With the integration, Cineverse says it “moves beyond passive distribution and reporting by gaining the ability to actively improve how content generates advertising revenue in real-time, responding dynamically to viewer behavior and market demand”.

“This represents a key leap forward for Cineverse, with IndiCue adding a strategically important monetisation component that, when combined with our existing Matchpoint platform suite, gives us a near end-to-end technology platform whose high level of automation provides a significant competitive advantage by dramatically lowering costs while providing higher operational efficiency than any competitor out there,” commented Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.

“The acquisitions of IndiCue and Giant Worldwide have largely completed our strategy to build a comprehensive, scalable infrastructure solution for the entertainment industry, and transform our company, which – alongside our studio operations – is now in position to thrive, with a strong balance sheet and high-growth recurring revenue, margin and income profile. IndiCue strengthens the execution layer of our business, adding profitable, recurring monetization infrastructure that scales as volume and complexity increase across the streaming ecosystem,” continued McGurk.

“For years, we’ve focused on building advanced, next-generation infrastructure designed to scale the highly complex task of digital video distribution,” said Erick Opeka, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cineverse. “With IndiCue, Matchpoint becomes a closed loop: distribution, data, and monetisation working together as a single system. This gives us a powerful feedback engine that allows us to understand performance in real time and act on it, improving results for our own content and for some of the largest media companies in the world.”

The acquisition was financed through a combination of cash, deferred consideration, and performance-based earnouts, with total potential consideration of, as aforementioned, up to $40 million, including $22 million in base consideration and up to $18 million tied to future performance milestones.

IndiCue’s founding team and senior leadership have joined Cineverse in newly appointed roles under multi-year employment and retention agreements. This includes Nicholas Frazee newly appointed as EVP of Revenue, Yuriy Gorokhov as EVP of Technology and John Marchesini as EVP of Product & Monetisation.

“IndiCue was built to improve content monetisation and allow programmatic advertising to perform far more efficiently in complex, fragmented environments,” added Frazee. “Joining Cineverse allows us to integrate our advanced monetisation capabilities directly into an enterprise-grade platform that powers content distribution at significant scale. We are now in the unique position of controlling the entire content and ad pipeline from end-to-end. In addition, as an established ad platform and now first-party publisher, we can be nimble and leverage our complementary industry expertise to focus on building next-generation technology that will define the future of advertising.”