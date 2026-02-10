Law&Crime to acquire Court TV

The EW Scripps Company has confirmed an agreement to sell its Court TV network to Law&Crime – the multiplatform true crime and legal content studio created and led by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and now owned by media creator holding company Jellysmack.

Scripps relaunched Court TV in May 2019 after acquiring the rights from Turner Broadcasting. Since then, the network has delivered viewers access to some of the biggest trials of the last several years, including Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, the State of South Carolina vs Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Law&Crime, acquired by Jellysmack in 2023, is a true-crime network producing crime and legal content across major platforms. Its reach spans two FAST channels, multiple streaming partners and a social footprint that includes 25 YouTube channels – led by its flagship channel with more than 7 million subscribers.

Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, commented: “This move is consistent with the way Scripps has operated for nearly a century and a half: We identify where consumer behaviour is headed, build and grow businesses that meet those evolving interests and make strategic decisions about how we unlock their greatest value – whether in our portfolio or through exits that strengthen our balance sheet and position us for the future. The Court TV brand we’ve built is a natural complement to Law&Crime’s existing library of crime and trial coverage.”

Abrams added: “There is no better partner than Law&Crime to continue the distinctive Court TV brand and network. I began my career at Court TV, and we look forward to continuing its important tradition of giving viewers an inside look at some of the most fascinating and important trials. Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand.”

Financial details were not disclosed.