Sunrise confirms redundancies

As part of its continuous development, Sunrise is implementing measures for its new corporate organisation.

The Swiss telco advises that “responsibilities will be more clearly defined with fewer hierarchical levels and larger management spans”. Additionally, shorter decision paths and the consolidation of overlapping functions will make the company “faster, more agile and more effective”.

Sunrise said the consultation process with employee representatives and the syndicom trade union has shown that an employee reduction of 147 is “unavoidable”. These include a variety of management positions. Sunrise shop and customer-service employees with direct customer contact are largely excluded from the job cuts.

The redundancies will take place during this February and March.