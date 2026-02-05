Backscreen partners with Didomi for OTT consent management platform

Backscreen, a leading OTT technology provider from the Baltics, has partnered with privacy and consent management company Didomi to help broadcasters and OTT service providers implement compliant and user-friendly consent management across OTT services.

The partnership integrates Backscreen’s cross-generation OTT platform with Didomi’s consent and preference management technology, enabling consistent consent handling across web, mobile apps, and connected TV. It is compliant with IAB TCF 2.3 standard and certified by Google.

One consent layer across web, app, and TV

OTT platforms increasingly struggle with fragmented consent implementations across devices and regions. By integrating Didomi into Backscreen-powered services, operators can deploy a single consent layer across all OTT touchpoints, including connected TV environments where consent UX is traditionally complex.

Didomi’s platform supports GDPR and multi-region privacy compliance, aligns with IAB Europe’s Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) 2.2 and 2.3, and is Google-certified, providing OTT operators with a trusted and standards-based foundation for compliant data usage. This unified approach reduces operational complexity and ensures user preferences are consistently respected across the OTT ecosystem.

“Consistency, compliance, and ease of operation across all devices are non-negotiable for consent management on streaming platforms,” said Mikus Narvils, acting CPO at Backscreen. “By integrating Didomi into our platform, we enable you to meet requirements such as GDPR and TCF 2.3 within real OTT user journeys, without adding product complexity or compromising user experience.”

“Connected TV has long been a blind spot for consent management, with fragmented devices and limited UX options making compliance a real challenge. By integrating directly with Backscreen, we’re giving OTT operators a unified solution that finally brings CTV consent up to the standard that viewers and regulators expect,” said Safaa E., Product Manager, CMP at Didomi.

The partnership builds on Didomi’s work with leading global brands and organizations, including Orange, SNCF Group, Webedia, and Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs Group, supporting consent and preference management at scale across complex digital environments. Through Backscreen-powered OTT platforms, this expertise is applied directly to modern streaming and connected TV services.