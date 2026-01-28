Netflix opens new Brazil office

Netflix has opened a new, larger office in São Paulo, Brazil as the streamer commemorates its 15th year in the country. Co-CEO Greg Peters attended the ceremony, bringing together names from the creative industry, government authorities, and business partners. At the event, Peters highlighted the strengthening of Netflix’s partnership with Brazil’s audiovisual sector and reaffirmed the country’s importance to global entertainment and to Netflix.

“The opening of our new São Paulo office is a natural next step in the journey our local team has built over the past 15 years alongside Brazil’s creative community,” said Peters. “We are extremely proud to work hand-in-hand with local creators and to witness firsthand how Brazil continues to tell stories that resonate far beyond its borders.”

Economic Impact

Netflix Brazil’s new office is located in the Pinheiros district and is the only Netflix office in Latin America fully occupied exclusively by the company. More than 2,000 jobs were created during construction and adaptation of the building – a process that injected $25 million into São Paulo’s local economy. The new space was designed to support a growing team of nearly 300 employees across all areas of the business – and Netflix’s Brazil workforce grew by 20 per cent in 2025 alone.

Over the past three years, Netflix says it has worked with more than 40 Brazilian production companies. More than 12,000 jobs were generated through films and series released in 2025.

“I am happy to share such an important moment for Netflix with São Paulo and Brazil. Having the company’s new headquarters in the city is a great source of pride, especially because of the investment made in what I consider the best city in the world. We are experiencing a very positive moment with this news, and I am sure that from here ‘Netinha’ will continue producing Brazilian content for Brazil and for the world,” said Mayor Ricardo Nunes.

Also present at the ceremony were Pedro Guerra, chief of staff to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and Marcelo de Assis, Executive Secretary for Culture, the Creative Economy, and Industry of the State of São Paulo, among other authorities.

Cultural Contribution

Netflix launched in Brazil in 2011 and premiered its first Brazilian show, sci-fi series 3%, in 2016. Since then, it has explored a range of genres, stories and formats. Between July and December 2025, global viewership of Netflix’s Brazilian titles grew by 60 per cent compared to the previous six-month period. In 2026, Netflix is launching Brazilian productions including Radioactive Emergency (a series about the radioactive accident in Goiânia in the ’80s), Brasil 70 (a limited series about the Brazilian team that won the third soccer world championship), and Sintonia: The Movie (a spin-off from the series with five seasons), among others.

Elisabetta Zenatti, Vice President of Content for Netflix Brazil, said this performance reflects a consistent trajectory of learning, investment, and creative ambition. “We are deeply committed to telling Brazilian stories, and in many cases, they resonate globally precisely because they address universal themes,” noted Zenatti. “Reaching this balance requires a genuine connection with audiences, strong partnerships with the country’s most creative minds, and a culture that values autonomy, experimentation, and boldness.”