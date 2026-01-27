Mackenzie named DTG Chair

The Digital TV Group (DTG) has appointed Lesley Mackenzie as its new Chair. She succeeds Simon Fell, who steps down in April 2026 after serving the maximum term permitted under the DTG’s constitution.

Mackenzie brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across broadcast, digital media and technology. She began her career at Sky, where she spent a decade as Director of Channels and Operations, playing a central role in the launch and growth of digital television in the UK, including the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting and the development of interactive services.

At News Corp, she helped establish Tata Sky, the joint venture with the Tata Group, launching one of India’s leading direct-to-home television platforms. And, as Group Digital Officer at LOVEFiLM, she drove the development of the UK and Germany’s first major commercial VoD business, scaling the service across multiple platforms and markets ahead of its sale to Amazon.

She went on to hold senior international roles focused on digital transformation and OTT services, including at ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany and mbc in the UAE. More recently, Mackenzie has run her own consultancy, advising international clients on technology-led transformation across content production and distribution. She has held a number of non-executive roles, including at Ofcom and the British Board of Film Classification, and is currently CEO of Local TV Limited, which owns and operates a network of local television channels across the UK.

DTG Chief Executive, Richard Lindsay-Davies, commented: “Lesley is an exceptional appointment for the DTG. Her depth of experience across broadcast, streaming and technology, combined with a strong understanding of regulation, audiences and market change, makes her ideally placed to chair the DTG at a pivotal moment for our industry. As the sector navigates major questions around sustainability, resilience and the potential transition towards greater IP delivery, Lesley’s leadership will be invaluable.”

“I would also like to thank Simon Fell for his outstanding contribution as Chair,” continued Lindsay-Davies. “Over two full terms, Simon has provided steady leadership, clear strategic direction and unwavering support to the executive team and membership. His impact on the organisation and the wider industry will be long-lasting, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment and service.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the DTG during a period of significant change for the television industry,” said Fell. “The organisation plays a vital role in bringing the sector together to solve shared challenges, and I am proud of what the team and members have achieved together. Lesley is a fantastic successor, and I look forward to seeing the DTG continue to lead the industry with confidence and purpose.”

Mackenzie added: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chair at the DTG. The organisation has a unique position at the heart of the UK television ecosystem, and its ability to convene industry, technology providers and policymakers has never been more important. I am looking forward to working with the Board, the executive team and members to help the sector navigate the next phase of evolution – from distribution and delivery models to audience expectations and technological innovation.”

Mackenzie’s appointment comes as the DTG intensifies its focus on supporting the industry through complex strategic and technical transitions, including the long-term evolution of television delivery and the need to ensure audiences continue to receive trusted, high-quality services as the market changes.