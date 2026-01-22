Research: Chile, Peru lead growth in LatAm content export

Jonathan Broughton, Research Director at PlumResearch, has presented insights into the strong growth of Latin American content at Content Americas 2026, revealing that Chile has seen a huge 618 per cent increase in content consumption, while Peru surged 688 per cent compared to 2018 levels.

Speaking at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Broughton shared findings from PlumResearch’s global panels, demonstrating that Spanish-language content has grown 78 per cent on Plum’s top 40 markets since 2018, fundamentally reshaping the global streaming landscape.

Latin American Content’s Meteoric Rise

The presentation revealed unprecedented growth across LatAm markets:

· Chile: +618 per cent in viewing hours

· Peru: +688 per cent in viewing hours

· Argentina: +194 per cent in viewing hours

· Colombia and Mexico remain content leaders for US viewing

Leading export titles identified include:

· Colombia’s La Reina del Flow (500 million hours – pictured)

· Mexico’s Rosario Tijeras (440 million hours)

· Brazil’s Desperate Lies (400 million hours)

· Argentina’s Chiquititas (400 million hours)

· Chile’s Baby Bandito (70 million hours)

· Peru’s Little Angel (200 million hours)

“While Colombia and Mexico have traditionally dominated content production, we’re seeing extraordinary breakout growth from Chile and Argentina,” Broughton noted. “These markets are proving that compelling storytelling can come from anywhere in the region.”

What Works as an Export

Broughton’s analysis identified winning formulas for LatAm content that resonates globally. While single-genre dramas or pure romance telenovela’s had limited international appeal, genre-blending productions travelled.

Themes that travel:

· Romance, Thriller and Crime

· Crime and Biography

· Drama and Music

· Romance and Mystery

Emerging successful genres:

· Social media thrillers exploring modern identity and catfishing

· Literary prestige adaptations (eg One Hundred Years of Solitude)

· Music-centered dramas combining performance with personal narrative

· Brazilian animation scaling in kids’ content

“Audiences want LatAm authenticity wrapped in genre-bending storytelling,” Broughton explained. “The formula isn’t pure romance telenovelas anymore – it’s romance + thriller, crime + biography, drama + music, telenovela + mystery.”

Release Strategy Evolution: No One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Beyond regional trends, Broughton challenged conventional wisdom around content release strategies, demonstrating that the traditional binary choice between binge-drop and weekly release is evolving into a more nuanced landscape.

Using case studies from hit series including You and Loki, the presentation revealed:

· Netflix’s You Season 4 experiment with a split release (5 episodes in February, 5 in March 2023) showed mixed results—preserving total viewing hours but ultimately turning viewers away from Season 5

· Disney+’s Loki Season 2 shift from Friday to Thursday releases successfully reshaped viewing habits, with Thursday jumping from the lowest to a top-four viewing day

· Content type, audience behavior, buzz strategy, subscriber retention goals, and production realities all factor into optimal release decisions

“Release strategy is complicated,” Broughton noted, emphasising that prestige drama demands different treatment than bingeable entertainment.

The Shifting Landscape of Streaming Rights

The presentation also highlighted a transformation in SVoD content distribution:

· Deal lengths are decreasing while deal volume increases

· Non-exclusive licensing arrangements are re-emerging

· Platform libraries are becoming smaller but more curated with premium IP

· Content migration between platforms can mean revival, rediscovery, or obscurity

Broughton staetd that “the true value of a licensing deal isn’t just the money—it’s how well the title fits the platform and its audience.” Case studies demonstrated how shows like Schitt’s Creek became identity anchors for platforms, while co-exclusivity deals broadened reach for titles like Sex and the City.