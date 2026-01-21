Samsung TV Plus surpasses 100m monthly active users

Samsung TV Plus has announced that the premium FAST service has surpassed 100 million monthly active users globally. With streaming hours increasing 25 per cent year-over-year, engagement also reached new heights in 2025, with Samsung TV Plus recognised as one of the most-used streaming apps in the world.

Samsung TV Plus says it stands out by connecting advertisers with highly coveted audiences, including millennial families and influential viewers in a brand-safe environment built for engagement. Driven by audience loyalty (92 per cent retention after three months), Samsung TV Plus is one of the stickiest and most effective streaming services for marketers.

“Our focus remains on delivering premium, authentic experiences that connect our audiences around the world — and this year’s breakthrough interactive moments, live events, and innovative partnerships show just how powerfully that resonates,” commented Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President & Head of Global, Samsung TV Plus. “Surpassing 100 million monthly active users is an extraordinary milestone that reflects the trust our viewers place in Samsung TV Plus and the team’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment made for every moment.”

In 2025, Samsung TV Plus forayed into fan experiences—most notably the Jonas Brothers’ livestreamed concert series—unlocked the power of Samsung TV Plus’ scale and leveraged its innovative technology. In a standout moment during the livestream of the JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, Samsung TV Plus launched a FanVote, which gave fans at home the power to vote for their favourite song via remote, with the winning track performed live on stage. This interactive poll saw a 13 per cent+ response rate among CTV viewers, underscoring Samsung TV Plus’ ability to turn passive viewing into active engagement.

Samsung TV Plus further solidified its position as a home for Creator-led partnerships with some of today’s most popular digital storytellers including Mark Rober, Michelle Khare, Dhar Mann, and Smosh, among others. These milestones — alongside partnerships with Spotify, David Letterman, and sports leagues such as NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL — continued to solidify Samsung TV Plus as a destination for culturally resonant, premium programming.

Samsung TV Plus currently offers over 4,300 channels globally, all for free – and is available in 30 countries exclusively across Samsung TVs, Samsung Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tab, and Smart Monitor lineups.