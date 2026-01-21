BBC confirms YouTube content partnership

Following press speculation, BBC Group and YouTube have now confirmed a strategic partnership “focused on investments in new programming, collaborating to showcase more BBC moments that bring the UK together on YouTube, and upskilling the next generation of future creators and producers from across the UK”.

The BBC said that partnering with YouTube is part of the its ‘value for all’ strategy, ensuring more of its content is accessible to all audiences where they are, in addition to its services such as iPlayer and BBC Sounds, where the new programming will launch at the same time.

The BBC will expand its YouTube activities, focusing on four areas:

Build targeted communities for UK children and young adults – with the launch of new targeted channels including Deepwatch (w/t), featuring new and existing BBC documentaries and seven new children’s channel including The Epic Facts channel featuring content from CBBC’s Operation Ouch, Horrible Histories, Horrible Science and Deadly 60.

Promote key BBC programme brands – especially for those people that don't come to the BBC often to ensure they get value from the BBC,

– especially for those people that don’t come to the BBC often to ensure they get value from the BBC, Deliver trusted news – by providing news that cuts through the noise with new global channels, real-time live story streams and innovative story formats.

– by providing news that cuts through the noise with new global channels, real-time live story streams and innovative story formats. Drive commercial growth through global fandoms – through a deeper connection with fans and partnerships with brands, partners and creators,

This new partnership builds on the BBC’s strong digital performance and popular third-party channels. The approach is already delivering at scale, with BBC data showing there were 15 billion annual YouTube views of BBC Studio content, with watch time nearly doubling year on year and engagement continuing to grow across key global markets.

The partnership will see the BBC and YouTube support the government’s Creative Industries Sector Plan, building on the success of BBC Studio’s TalentWorks and BBC Creator Lab and YouTube’s Launchpad, Accelerators and Masterclass series, by investing in the next generation of creators across the length and breadth of the UK, upskilling and partnering with creators and established TV producers who want to create and commission digital-first content.

Led by the National Film and Television School (NFTS), 150 media professionals will be invited to develop their YouTube skills with a series of workshops and events. A specially curated training programme will be hosted online and at BBC hubs in Salford, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast and Cardiff.

Tim Davie, outgoing BBC Director-General, commented: “It’s essential that everyone gets value from the BBC, and this groundbreaking partnership will help us connect with audiences in new ways. We’re building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK. Importantly, this partnership also allows new audiences different routes into BBC services like BBC iPlayer and Sounds.”

Pedro Pina, VP EMEA YouTube, added: “We are delighted to partner with the BBC to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling. This partnership translates the BBC’s world-class content for a digital-first audience, ensuring its cultural impact reaches a younger, more global audience. Beyond the content, our first-of-its-kind training programme represents a deep investment in the UK’s creative pipeline designed to empower the next generation of British talent to lead the global creator economy. In doing so, we are not just telling the stories of today; we are building the stage for the storytellers of tomorrow.”