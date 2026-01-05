Indra closes Hispasat acquisition

Spain’s defence company Indra has wrapped its agreed purchase of 89.7 per cent of Madrid-based satellite operator Hispasat from Redeia for €725 million, the company confirmed in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator. The Spanish government has already approved the deal. But almost coincidentally, the business lost a major satellite.

Redeia is mainly responsible for high-voltage energy transmission, and is government-owned. Indra, which is 28 per cent owned by the Spanish government and is headquartered in Barcelona, has recently focused on its defence and aerospace businesses to benefit from European countries increased military budgets following heightening world tensions.

Part of the Hispasat package is specialist defence satellite operator Hisdesat. On January 2nd, Hisdesat said that its very latest satellite, SpainSat NG-2, has been lost. Launched in October the satellite was using its on-board electric propulsion to slowly move to its orbit slot. Hisdesat said that the craft “suffered the impact of a space particle” while maneuvering to its final position in geostationary orbit, at an altitude of about 50,000 kms.

The satellite’s height (in a super-synchronous transfer orbit) suggests it was not debris that impacted the craft but possibly a micro-meteorite. The craft was fully insured for about €400 million. SpainSat NG 2 is one of a pair of satellites launched last year by Hisdesat to provide secure communications for the Spanish Ministry of Defense and related NATO members.

“The technical team is analysing the available data to determine the extent of the damage. If necessary, SpainSat NG II will be replaced as soon as possible,” the company said.

As for Hispasat, it is closely involved in the SpaceRISE consortium building the new IRIS2 mega-constellation for the European Union.