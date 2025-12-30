BBC orders Winkleman hosted chat show

Claudia Winkleman will host her own chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show, launching on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in spring 2026.

Produced by So Television – part of ITV Studios and the production company behind The Graham Norton Show – each episode will see Winkleman, who is best known for co-presenting Strictly Come Dancing and hosting The Traitors, welcome some of the biggest names in entertainment to her sofa for a conversation with the help of a studio audience.

Winkleman commented: “I can’t quite believe it and I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity. I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said: “Claudia is a true national treasure – warm, witty and endlessly entertaining. She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they’re global superstars or members of the audience. It’s very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can’t wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars.”

Graham Stuart, Managing Director of So Television and Executive Producer, added: “Graham Norton has made the Friday night talk show slot a dazzling appointment to view. How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have.”

The Claudia Winkleman Show (7 x 50’) is a So Television and Little Owl production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios.